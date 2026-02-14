Gaighata showroom fire guts 40 bikes

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Gaighata market area in North 24-Parganas after a fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom on Friday morning.



Though no one was injured, about 40 motorcycles were gutted.

According to sources, early on Friday morning, local residents spotted a fire in a motorcycle showroom. By the time the police and fire brigade were informed, the flames had already started spreading to the motorcycles stored inside the showroom. After a while, one fire tender was pressed into action. Later, another fire tender was sent to control the fire quickly. After almost five hours, the fire was doused.

Meanwhile, the owner of the showroom, identified as Kanchan Das, reached the spot. He reportedly claimed that he suffered a loss worth around Rs 40 lakh in the fire incident. Though he did not lodge any complaint, an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the flames.