‘Gaddar’ posters target BJP MLA Soumen Roy, party cries conspiracy

Raiganj: BJP leaders in North Dinajpur district found themselves in an embarrassing situation after posters targeting BJP MLA Soumen Roy appeared in the Tarangapur area of Kaliyaganj on Wednesday.

The posters carried the slogan, “Gaddar Soumen Roy Hatao, BJP Bachao” (Remove traitor Soumen Roy, save BJP) and were reportedly displayed in the name of BJP workers. District BJP leaders, however, dismissed the move as a political conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress to create confusion among the public.

It may be recalled that in the 2021 Assembly elections, Soumen Roy was elected from the Kaliyaganj seat on a BJP ticket. The following year, he joined TMC and later returned to BJP after about a year. In a term of around two years he was allegedly not found attending political programmes for his changing political shifts. Since then, his credibility has reportedly suffered among sections of BJP workers, while TMC leaders have continued to criticize him. Ashim Ghosh, a district TMC leader, alleged that Roy had failed to carry out any significant development work in his constituency over the last five years, adding that resentment among common people and BJP supporters had surfaced through the posters.

On the other hand, Nimai Kabiraj, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party , North Dinajpur committee, claimed the posters were part of TMC’s strategy, stating that the ruling party feared rejection in the forthcoming Assembly elections and was trying to mislead voters.