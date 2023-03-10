G-20 Summit: Training workshop starts in Siliguri

siliguri: As a runup to the G-20 Summit event in Siliguri, a two-day long training workshop with hotels and restaurant staff was flagged off on Friday.



The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Eastern Regional Office Kolkata has organised the programme. The department sent a letter to the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) to impart training. Accordingly, the organisation is conducting the training workshop.

On Friday, the workshop took place in three hotels in Siliguri. It will continue till March 11.“For the very first time, Siliguri has got the opportunity to be a part of the G-20 summit. With this event, the city has now got a branding ‘The city of Hospitality’. We are all set to welcome the international delegates to our place. Intending to groom the hotel and restaurant staff, we have organized this training workshop,” said Samrat Sanyal, the Secretary of HHTDN.The workshop was flagged off from a Hotel on Hill Cart Road with about 50 hotel and restaurant staff and representatives participating. Later, the same day, the workshop was organised at two more hotels.On March 11, the workshop will take place at Hotel Mayfair which is the G-20 summit’s venue.

The sensitisation training programme included behaviour and guest handling matters regarding the visit of international delegates for the G-20 summit event — the 2nd Tourism Working Group meet in Siliguri from April 1 to 3, 2023.

“Our organisation will impart the training to more than 300 staff of different hotels and restaurants of our region in small batches. The detailed training report will be sent to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India,” Sanyal added. The Greater Siliguri Welfare Association is helping in organising the workshop.