G-20 Summit event in Darj, a lifetime opportunity: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

dajeeling: The Queen of the Hills is all set to host a G-20 Summit event on tourism. A preparatory meeting chaired by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Chief Coordinator for India’s G-20 Presidency in 2023, was held in Darjeeling on Thursday. Shringla dubbed it as a “lifetime opportunity for Darjeeling.”



“We had an important meeting in Darjeeling on the preparations and way forward for the G-20 event that will take place on April 3 in Darjeeling. This will be a big boost for tourism, infrastructure development, capacity building, beautification and for the public of Darjeeling,” stated Shringla.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling, chaired by Shringla who is also the former foreign secretary, Government of India. It was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Principal Secretary, Tourism, Government of West Bengal; District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling along with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration officials.

“It is a life time opportunity. Tourism authorities from UK, USA, Russia, USA, Japan, Australia will all attend the event in Darjeeling. They will see the potential of the tea industry; the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railways; the flora and fauna along with the abundant natural beauty of Darjeeling and take back rich experiences with them. We have to put our best foot forward and showcase our rich culture, heritage, tradition, food and all that we have to offer. We have to make this event both memorable and successful,” stated the Chief Coordinator.

The delegation visited the Mall, Darjeeling Railway Station; Batasia Loop and Ghoom Railway station and museum on Thursday. Though the details of the event have not been made public yet, the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling could be the venue of the meeting.

“We thank the West Bengal Government. We are getting full cooperation from them” added Shringla. The G-20 Summit will be held from April 1 to April 4 in India with the Darjeeling even being slated for April 3.

The Hills could witness stringent travel restrictions on that day with VVIPs coming in. Security bandobast will also be tight on that day. “The public could be inconvenienced on that day but it is for the betterment of Darjeeling,” stated Shringla.