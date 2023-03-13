G-20: Repair & beautification works underway in Darjeeling

darjeeling: The Queen of the Hills is all set to host the G-20 Summit event. Repair, construction and beautification work is in full swing in Darjeeling to live up to the theme of the Summit “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.



“The focus of this year’s G-20 Summit is on tourism. Along with events in different parts of the country, 6 mega meets will be held all over the country. One has already been held in Gujarat and the next one is in Siliguri. The meet will take place in the first week of April tentatively on April 1, 2 and 3,” stated Raj Basu, Advisor, Tourism, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.)

Basu said that around 200 inter-government delegates from 27 countries are expected to attend the meet in Siliguri. Along with them there would be journalists, experts and resource persons who would be attending the event. “We are expecting more than 600 such persons. They will be staying in the hotels and also travelling in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways. They will be visiting different places of the Darjeeling district,” added Basu.

GTA, District Administration, local municipalities and Railways have joined hands for the repairs, construction and beautification work.

“Under the supervision of the District Administration, repair works are underway at National Highway 55 along the different routes that the delegates will take. The Darjeeling Mall is getting a facelift with the Municipality repairing the rest-sheds, benches, railings, and retention walls in the Chowrasta area. The amphitheatre at the Mall will be repaired by the GTA,” stated Dipendra Thakuri, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.

Darjeeling Mall, also known as the Chowrasta, is the most prominent promenade of the Hill town. It is a hot favourite among the local residents as well as the tourists.

The railings, rest sheds and benches in Chowrasta are getting a fresh coat of paint; railings are being repaired and garbage is being cleaned from the hill side.

Though the event programme and schedule of the delegates have not been made public, sources stated that they would be taking a ride on the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railways and hold a meeting at the Darjeeling Raj Bhavan. They will be visiting the Batasia loop, Ghoom Railway Station and the Makaibari Tea Garden in Kurseong.