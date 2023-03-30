G-20: ‘Focus on revival of tourism to pre-Covid status’

darjeeling: The G-20 Tourism Working Group will also focus on tourism revival to the pre-pandemic status. Many countries are still struggling to revive tourism. India has fared well with 75 per cent recovery already achieved. “By the end of financial year 2023-24, Indian tourism industry is expected to recover to the pre-pandemic levels,” stated Arvind Singh, Secretary, Tourism, Government of India.



Singh, talking to media persons on the sidelines of a press conference on “2nd Tourism Working Group Meeting” in Darjeeling on Thursday, stated: “Along with the 5 priority areas, thrust will be given on the recovery issue of the tourism sector from the Pandemic. Many countries are yet to recover. In the domestic sector of tourism, India has done fantastic. Destinations like Kashmir have recorded an all time high in 75 years.”

Places like Varanasi have done fantastic too. “In the international sector, inbound India has done one of the best in the Asia Pacific region with proper vaccination systems in place. Indian tourism sector has recovered by 75 per cent of pre-Covid tourism and by end of financial year 2023-24, we hope to recover to pre-Pandemic levels,” added the Tourism Secretary.

Incidentally, after the 1st Tourism Working Group meeting of the G-20 in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat from February 7 to 9, the 2nd meeting is going to be held in the Darjeeling district of Bengal from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, Kurseong and Darjeeling of the Darjeeling district. Indian Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy along with Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla will inaugurate the second Working Group meeting in Siliguri.

Addressing the press conference Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, G-20, Indian Presidency stated: “The G-20 presidency is a golden opportunity for India. It will enable us to set our narrative in the global agenda as well as promote the immense potential of the country in the tourism and allied avenues.”

Around 130 delegates will be attending the meeting to be held in the Darjeeling district, including 10 Ambassadors from G-20 countries.

“It will be a major exposure to tea, World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and best of everything that this part of the country has to offer,” stated Shringla.

A side event on “Adventure Tourism as a vehicle for achieving Sustainable Goals” will be hosted where seven North-eastern states will give a presentation on adventure tourism.

Gabriella Stowell (vice-president) from Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATTA), G-20 delegates and Padma Shree Awardee Ajeet Bajaj, president of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) will be attending as panelists. “A full-day event has been organised for domestic industry partners and states of India to deliberate on Tourism in Mission Mode: Advantage Adventure Tourism,” stated Radha Katyal Narang, Director, G-20. An exhibition will be held at the Darjeeling Mall from April 3 to 5 to increase awareness on India’s G-20 Presidency and promotion of sustainable practices under Adventure Tourism. “There has been immense cooperation from the Government of West Bengal and the GTA. We have been working as a team to make this a successful event” added Shringla.