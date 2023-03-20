G-20 delegates to visit Darj on April 3

darjeeling: G-20 delegates will be visiting Darjeeling on April 3 on a day’s trip from Siliguri. In Darjeeling, besides visiting different places, they will be attending a meeting at the Raj Bhawan.



This year India’s G-20 Presidency will guide the work of the G-20 under the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which in Sanskrit means “The world is one family.”

The focus of this year’s G-20 Summit is tourism. Six mega meets will be held all over the country. One was held in Gujarat and the next one will be held in Siliguri.

“The meet will take place in the first week of April tentatively on April 1, 2 and 3,” stated Raj Basu, Advisor, tourism, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) The focus of this meeting would be the potential of adventure tourism.

Though the schedule has not yet been made public, sources state that around 160 delegates including foreign and domestic will be visiting Darjeeling on April 3 on a day trip.

The delegates are scheduled to arrive at the Ghoom Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) station from Siliguri. From Ghoom they will be visiting the Batasia Loop by the world heritage DHR train. A cultural programme will be organised at the Batasia loop.

From the Batasia Loop they will proceed to Darjeeling DHR Railway station by train. In Darjeeling they will visit the Raj Bhawan (Governor’s House.) Steeped in history, it served as the residence of the Lieutenant-Governor of Bengal since 1880 when Darjeeling used to serve as the summer capital of Bengal.

The delegates will attend a meeting at the Raj Bhawan. Lunch will be hosted here for the G-20 dignitaries. From Raj Bhawan the delegates will visit the Darjeeling Mall, the most famous promenade of the Hill town.

At the Mall, a cultural show will be organised at the Mall. An exhibition on sustainable practices under adventure tourism will also be put up at the Mall.

“There will be certain traffic restrictions on April 3 owing to the visit of the G-20 delegations. All vehicles coming up from Siliguri to Darjeeling will take the road via Mirik at the time of the movement of the delegation. The traffic from Darjeeling to Siliguri will be diverted through Gandhi Road, INA bypass to Jorebunglow and then onto Siliguri via Mirik,” stated Arindam Adhikari, DSP traffic.

This will be in place till the delegates return to Siliguri. Parking will not be allowed on the roadside except in designated parkings,” stated the officer further.