FY 2024-25: Kolkata Port introduces volume-based rebate scheme

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata on Wednesday announced that it has introduced a volume-based rebate scheme for financial year 2024-25 to encourage cargo traffic at the port.



An issued statement by the port stated that its Haldia Dock Complex registered its highest-ever cargo throughput in the fiscal year 2023-24. To sustain this growth momentum and facilitate more cargo traffic at the port, the port has introduced a groundbreaking volume-based rebate scheme for FY 2024–25.

The scheme provides concession on augmentation of cargo such as all dry bulk cargo which includes coal, manganese ore, iron ore, limestone etc. It also offers customers a rebate of up to Rs. 100 per metric ton of cargo handled, significantly reducing cargo-related and vessel-related charges. There is also provision for new customers willing to come to Haldia Dock Complex.

To facilitate utilisation of the potential offered by the instant rebate scheme, the port had organised an interactive session with the key stakeholders. Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata, said: “The rebate scheme is a testament to our dedication to supporting our customers and driving economic development in the region. I urge all users to maximize their cargo throughput and fully benefit from this historic initiative.”

Stakeholders are learnt to have hailed the rebate scheme which marks a new era of collaboration and growth for the port and its hinterland. “This trade-oriented initiative is set to propel the Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata to new heights in the coming fiscal year and is expected to unleash new voyages of growth for both the port and its hinterland,” the port statement read.