‘Future planning for advancement in agri should ensure farmers’ interests’

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) minister Pradip Mazumdar said that future planning for advancement in agriculture should always ensure the interests of the farmers. “We should progress in increasing productivity, maintaining the nutritious value of the produce and minimising the use of chemicals through scientific policies and interventions. We have to ensure proper implementation of the research in agriculture so that the farmers’ interests are not hampered by any means,” Mazumdar said addressing the first edition of ‘Crop Protection Conclave’ organised by the The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).



Ashok Dalwai, chairman, Empowered Body on Doubling Farmers Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said that agriculture should be treated as a biological process. He called for the importance of judicious use of agrochemicals for better yield keeping in mind economic interest and food security.

The objective of the conclave is to highlight the significance and potential of Indian Agrochemical sector, emphasising business opportunities and engaging in discussions on strategies essential for enhancing agricultural output growth.