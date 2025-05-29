‘Future of 3 new Bengali serials uncertain’ as Tollywood technicians demand hike

KOLKATA: At a time when Bengali serials are going off air within months, the future of three brand-new Bengali TV shows namely Kusum, Dadamoni and Rani Bhabani, now hangs in the balance. Their telecast is uncertain as technicians in Tollywood have reportedly not received a pay hike in a long time. The technicians have decided to stop work until their salaries are revised. Shooting will only resume once they receive a firm assurance of a raise.

Just a few days ago, technicians even refused to build the set for Dadamoni, which marks actor Prateek Sen’s return to Bengali television. The technicians’ has put forward several demands, including better pay.

While ongoing serials haven’t been affected yet, the new shows have taken a hit due to the work stoppage. In the meantime, Kusum already has a time slot and is slated to go on air from June 4. Starring Tanishka Tiwari, Anjana Basu and Saptarshi Roy, Kusum explores the emotional evolution of a spirited village girl as she navigates the stern, rule-bound mansion of a powerful businesswoman.

But now, with all this uncertainty, it’s a waiting game to see what happens next.