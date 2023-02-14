Funds worth Rs 5 cr spent in 6 months for dev works

balurghat: Funds worth Rs 5 crore was spent over the past six months for the developmental works in Gangarampur, thanks to the Trinamool Congress-run Gangarampur civic board.



Prashanta Mitra, the concerned civic body chairman said: “After forming the board for the second time, we concentrated on conducting developmental works in Gangarampur. A fund of Rs 5 crore was already spent within six months to set up drains covering all wards, trident lamps, new roads and health centres.”

According to him, the concerned civic authority has recently sent a requirement of funds to the higher authority for approval so that more such developmental works can be undertaken.

“It is our next plan to establish a modern swimming pool in the civic area for the people of Gangarampur. It was a longstanding demand of the civic residents. A fund of Rs 3 crore is required for this project and we have sent a proposal for it to the higher authority for approval. The civic authority has chosen a place for this and has decided to construct the swimming pool beside Gangarampur police station,” Mitra said.

Mitra said it was for the initiative of the present board for which a public bus terminus has started functioning recently. He said: “Earlier there was excessive traffic congestion because of the absence of a bus terminus.

After forming the board, the terminus was built. Earlier, the buses were forced to stand on the road and catalysed traffic congestion. Now, the problem has been solved.”

Mitra said the board has now taken up an initiative to build up a toto stand as well. “We hope to build up a separate toto stand soon. Its main objective is to overcome enormous traffic congestion, particularly during rush hours. Street accidents can be curbed once the toto stand starts functioning,” he said.

He also said that apart from this, two health centres - one at ward number 9 and the other at ward number 15 have started functioning. As per the demand of the residents, two similar health centres will be materialised shortly, he added.

Mitra said: “Mamata Banerjee is our inspiration for conducting developmental works in Gangarampur. Our board has been working relentlessly as a team so that the people of Gangarampur can

derive benefits.”