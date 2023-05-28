Funds utilisation: Alipurduar ahead of other dists so far in current fiscal

alipurduar: Alipurduar district has emerged as the leading district in terms of utilisation of allocated funds by the Fifteenth Finance Commission in the state.



According to information obtained from administrative sources, the district received Rs 74 crore 89 lakh in 2023-2024 fiscal. From April to May 26 of this year, the district has already spent Rs 19.54 crore of the allocated fund. Alipurduar district has been able to successfully spend the allocated funds in both tied and untied money.

The district is also at the top in terms of utilisation of funds in the second installment of the allocation for the financial year 2022-2023. The district received Rs 34.37 crore in the second installment and has tendered about Rs 40.87 crore. Alipurduar has utilised much more than the allocated fund.

Alipurduar is also ahead of all the other districts of the state in terms of utilising funds allocated for the development of 64 gram panchayats of the district. About 43 per cent of the money has been spent by the gram panchayats of the district. The Fifteenth Finance Commission money is mainly spent through the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad.

Savadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, Shila Das Sarkar said: “We have been able to complete various types of works, including roads, drains, toilets, and street lights, within a certain period. We are very happy that the district has come out on top. This is the success of all the Zilla Parishad.’’

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena said: “The district administration of Alipurduar is working as a team as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. The district has achieved a lot of success in various fields in the last 3 years. We are hopeful that the district will achieve more success in the future.”