Funds sanctioned for euipment at SSKM, North Bengal Med College for cancer treatment

kolkata: The state Health department has sanctioned funds for installing an automated IHC Stainer each at the SSKM Hospital and North Bengal Medical College for the treatment of cancer patients.



The department has also approved the procurement of nine types of equipment for pediatric wards for the clinical management of children suffering from Covid, an order issued by the Health department said. Nearly around Rs 11 crore have been released for procurement of various equipment. Children are getting infected with multiple viral infections and a sizable number of these patients are admitted to hospitals.

A proposal was earlier sent to the Finance department for the sanctioning of funds for the procurement of new machines out of the Emergency Covid Response package II, said a recent order issued by the health department. It also mentioned that many cancer patients are admitted to hospitals who are Covid affected. Director of the SSKM Hospital has requested to procure the machines for both the institutions. Earlier, the Director of SSKM had submitted a proposal for the procurement of reagents. The testing machine will be delivered to the SSKM, the order said.

The state Health department has sanctioned Rs 1.60 crore for the installation of new machines at the SSKM Hospital while Rs 80 lakh have been allotted for the North Bengal Medical College. State health department decided to augment infrastructure at the CTVS department of the SSKM so that Covid positive pediatric patients with cardiac issues can be given surgical interventions. It was decided that a neonatal ventilator will be set up at the CTVS along with an anesthetic work station. One cardiac monitor with defibrillator and a mobile digital radiograph will also be installed at the department.