Funds of Governor House must be audited, demands TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has demanded that Raj Bhavan funds should be audited and questioned whether Governor CV Ananda Bose is buying personal items using state government funds.



The fact that all is not well between the State and the Raj Bhavan has become apparent on several occasions lately where the two have crossed swords over matters such as the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. Presently, the Governor’s visits to violence-stricken areas have paved the way for tension between the two.

On Saturday, when the Governor visited Canning, Kunal Ghosh took to his Twitter handle and questioned if the Governor is splurging state funds for buying personal items and demanded an audit of funds of the Governor’s House.

He wrote: “Has Hon’ble Governor bought some of his dress, suit, sunglass, shoe from Govt funds? If yes, this is totally unethical. He should buy his own dress materials with his own money. Funds of the Governor House must be audited properly. If the allegation is wrong I am ready to pray apology.”

Further, in a separate tweet, referring to the Governor’s visit to Bhangar and Canning, Kunal alleged that Bose is acting beyond his constitutional limits and is allegedly doing it to motivate BJP and other Opposition parties during election time.

Kunal said that it is only in three to four booths where Opposition parties orchestrated violence which claimed the life of a TMC worker but the situation in the rest of the state was peaceful. He alleged that the Governor is trying to act as the chairman of the Opposition.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also took a dig at the Governor saying that having Bose as a surname doesn’t make anyone Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He questioned whether the Governor is thinking of himself as a political agent.