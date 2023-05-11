Funds allocated for relocation of families of 2 villages in core area of Buxa Tiger Reserve

alipurduar: Funds have been allocated for the resettlement of two forest villages, Gangutiya and Bhutiabasti. Located in the core area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, the two forest villages will be shifted outside the forest.



A total of seven forest villages will be resettled step-by-step as part of the tiger conservation programme.

The families being relocated will receive a specific amount of money based on a designated package, taking into account the number of adult members of the family. Several meetings have already been held with the forest villagers and with their consent, the process is commencing.

Soumitra Dasgupta, the Chief Forester of the State and the Head of the Forest Force, stated: “Funds for the resettlement package have been received to relocate two forest villages of the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The current plan is to relocate a total of seven forest villages from the core area. No one will be forcibly relocated. A road map has been created in advance to bring in the Royal Bengal tigers to the forest. Several tasks will be completed swiftly in the Buxa Tiger Reserve.”

Many villages have already been relocated from the core areas of other tiger reserves in the country. Following the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA,) the augmentation process has already been initiated at the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The gradual release of deer is underway, and grasslands are being created. If everything goes well, Royal Bengal Tigers will be introduced very soon.

Recently, on May 8, along with the top forest officials of the state, S.P. Yadav, the Secretary of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, and Rajesh Bagh, the Secretary-General of the Global Tiger Forum, visited the tiger reserve for a forest inspection.

They spent three consecutive days exploring the real conditions of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, venturing into the protected forest areas and assessing the ground reality.

Soumitra Dasgupta said, “They are satisfied with the progress of the Buxa Tiger Reserve project. It is a significant achievement for the staff of the Buxa Tiger Reserve and the state forest. We will expedite the remaining steps under their guidance.”