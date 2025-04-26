Fundraising for Pahalgam victim Bitan Adhikari sparks controversy

Kolkata: A fundraising effort launched in the name of the wife of the deceased Bitan Adhikary, who died in the Pahalgam terror attack, has caused a stir with netizens questioning as to whether such money will at all reach the family of the deceased while allegations against the wife being a Bangladeshi citizen was rubbished by her brother.

The fundraiser initiated on ‘gofundme.com’ shared the picture of Bitan Adhikary and stated that donations are being sought on behalf of his wife Soheni Roy. The website said such fundraising is being done to support his family (wife, 3-year-old son and ageing parents).

The website read: “In this incredibly difficult time, we are reaching out to the community to help provide support to Bitan’s family as they navigate the overwhelming challenges that come with losing a loved one. Bitan leaves behind his Wife, 3 year old son and aging parents who are now facing the financial burdens of his ongoing mortgage, auto loan, supporting his family and son’s future and other unexpected costs. Our goal is to raise $300,000 to cover these expenses and to ease the financial strain on the family during this heartbreaking time. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to the family and will be deeply appreciated”.

Organisers clarified that while Roy has not yet been added as a beneficiary on the platform, it is only because she is currently engaged with official procedures and arrangements for Adhikary’s last rites.

“We are their friends who stayed with them in Tampa, Florida. We are in touch with Soheni and raised this fundraiser after talking to her,” they added, assuring donors that she would be the sole recipient of the funds.

However, doubts have been raised about the legitimacy of these campaigns, with concerns that the funds may not reach the family. People are being urged to verify the authenticity of donation.

Meanwhile, the husband’s family has reportedly claimed that Sohini is a Bangladeshi citizen and her Indian documents are “fake”. However, the wife’s brother called such allegations “false”.

The husband’s brother reportedly said that she has no legal right to receive any government compensation for her brother’s death in the terrorist attack and if compensation is given, it should go to “our parents.” He is learnt to have also expressed shock over the crowdfunding being done in his late brother’s name.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reportedly appealed to both the state and Centre that in case of disbursement of compensation, it should be ensured that the money also reaches the parents of the deceased who are struggling financially.

Trinamool MLA Ratna Chatterjee has expressed her will to financially help the ailing parents of the husband.