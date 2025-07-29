Functional Hindi training prog held at SBI Kolkata

Kolkata: A functional Hindi training programme was organised at State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Kolkata on July 24 on the topic “planning and effective management of OL Policy and rules in offices”, in which 30 staff members of the office participated.

In the inaugural session, Alok Kumar, Assistant General Manager (Official Language) said that Hindi is a link language which binds the whole of India in the thread of unity and at the same time it also tells our identity in the whole world, it acts as the carrier of our civilisation and culture.

A total of 3 sessions were conducted in the workshop, in which the first session was conducted by Alok Kumar in which he explained in detail about the policy- Act and rules of the official language.

The second session was conducted by Sanjeet Chaudhary, Deputy Manager (Official Language), in which he explained how to fill a quarterly progress report and resolved various doubts related to it. Along with this, he explained how to work in Hindi through Unicode and also made aware of the facility of phonetic typing and taught translation from one language to another with the help of Office 365. In the third session, Neha Goyal, Manager (Official Language) made the members aware of the Hindi terminology of banking and informed them about its availability on the site of State Bank of India and told about the availability of simple Hindi translation of short phrases and noting in Hindi to increase the use of Hindi in their internal office work.

At the end of the workshop, an offline quiz competition was organised through which practice was done.