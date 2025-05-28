‘Fully prepared to handle Covid patients as per health guidelines’

Siliguri: As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri has taken proactive steps to ensure readiness, despite no reported cases in the region so far.

The hospital’s Infectious Diseases (ID) Block is fully equipped to handle Covid-affected patients. The block is outfitted with 20 beds, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and necessary isolation facilities. Plans are also in motion to install a lift to improve accessibility to the four-storied building. “No one has been admitted here with a Covid infection yet, but we are fully prepared as per health guidelines,” said Dr Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of NBMCH, after the Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) meeting held at the hospital on Wednesday. He also urged citizens, particularly those with comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, patients with kidney failure and other infections, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

In addition to COVID preparedness, the hospital is set to witness significant upgradation in its cancer care and radiology departments. Gautam Deb, Chairperson of the RKS, stated that special preference has been given to establishing the cancer unit at the hospital at the earliest. Backed by state government funding, the project is currently 35 per cent complete. A special meeting scheduled for June 15 will expedite the remaining work. “The Chief Minister has given us orders to complete the work at the earliest. Therefore, we will expedite the work after a special meeting,” Deb added.

To bolster the radiology department, a Telecobalt Radiation Machine is being procured at a cost of Rs 8 crore, 75 per cent of which has already been paid. “This will eliminate the need for patients to travel elsewhere for radiation therapy, offering them more convenience and better care,” Deb added. Additional upgrades across the hospital campus are also in the pipeline. These include the construction of a new Operation Theater in gynecology ward, a 150-bed hostel for female hospital staff, installation of water purifiers in the hostels at a cost of Rs 22 lakh.