Full dome film inaugurated at Science City

Kolkata: A new large format film “Voyager: The Never-Ending Journey” was inaugurated at Science City Kolkata on Friday.



The full dome film tells a thrilling story of the most amazing space mission in human history. Launched in 1977, the two space probes, Voyager 1 & 2 explored the farthest planets of the solar system—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune along with their moons. The film is a 30-minute-long featurette in both 2D and 3D format.

These spacecraft greatly enriched our knowledge of distant worlds. Now after four decades, they explore interstellar space.

Like two bottles launched into the cosmic ocean, both probes carry an interstellar message – the Golden Record, intended for any alien civilization.