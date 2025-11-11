Fulhar River wreaks havoc in Manikchak: About 100 m of land caves in, swallows trees

Malda: After the Ganga, the Fulhar River has turned destructive in Malda once again. This time, it is not Bhutni or Gopalpur, but the densely populated areas of Mathurapur and Kankribandha in Manikchak block that are facing severe erosion. Over the past four days, nearly one kilometre of riverbank has been swallowed by the surging Fulhar, leaving residents in panic. Even the boulder pitching work along the embankment has been washed away.

Amid this alarming situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that those who have lost their homes to erosion in Malda will be rehabilitated by the state government. She made the announcement during a virtual meeting with district officials and public representatives.

“The state government will provide patta (land deeds) and construct permanent houses for the erosion-affected families along the Ganga and Fulhar rivers,” said the Chief Minister. “We will also rebuild the homes of those whose houses were damaged during heavy rains,” she added. According to the announcement, a total of 434 new houses will be constructed across the district.

The Fulhar River now flows dangerously close to human settlements in Mathurapur’s Kankribandha area—barely 200 metre from the embankment. Around 10,000 people across seven villages live under constant threat. Locals recall that the last major erosion occurred in 2008, after which stone pitching had stabilised the riverbank for nearly 17 years.

However, the river’s renewed fury has shattered that sense of safety. On Monday morning, around 100 metre of land suddenly caved in, swallowing trees and parts of the embankment. “Cracks have appeared everywhere,” said Sitesh Mondal, a local farmer. “The road we used to reach our fields has gone under the river. Now we have to cross other people’s land to get to our fields. The boulders once protected us, but the river is stronger this time.”

Officials from the Irrigation department have visited the site but have faced criticism for inaction. “They just took photographs and left,” alleged several residents. A department official later explained: “Water from the Kosi has entered the Fulhar, increasing the flow. A detailed plan of action is being prepared and will be implemented once funds are sanctioned. Work will begin in the dry season.”

Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) district leaders, including district president Abdur Rahim Boxi, Minister Sabina Yeasmin, and English Bazar Municipality Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, held a Press conference to brief the media. “Hundreds of families in Ratua, Manikchak, Kaliachak and Baishnabnagar have lost their homes to river erosion. The state government stands beside them,” Boxi said.

As the Fulhar continues to devour land in Manikchak, residents cling to hope that the government’s promise will soon turn into real relief.