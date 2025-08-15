Fulhar River ring embankment breach: Over 4K residents evacuated in Malda

Malda: A major breach in the Fulhar River ring embankment at Dakshin Chandipur in Bhutni, under Manikchak block, early Wednesday morning triggered one of the worst flood situations in recent years in Malda district. The gushing waters quickly inundated Pulintola, Giritala, Shankartola and other low-lying pockets, displacing thousands.

The breach occurred in a newly built section of the embankment, constructed just months ago at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore and was unable to withstand the heavy current from the river. With both the Ganga and Fulhar flowing above danger levels, flooding spread beyond Bhutni to four Gram Panchayats (GP) each in Ratua-I and Kaliachak-III blocks.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania activated an immediate multi-agency response. Around 4,500 residents were evacuated to flood shelters and relief camps. The Irrigation department commenced emergency repairs at the breach site. Quick Response Teams, police forces and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to assist with evacuation and safety measures.

Key departments, including Health, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), Public Health Engineering (PHE) and the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department—were put on high alert to ensure uninterrupted essential services. Public miking campaigns were launched to warn residents, while block control rooms began round-the-clock coordination.

Relief measures include fully operational gruel kitchens at multiple shelters and large-scale distribution of aid: 15,700 tarpaulins, 650 quintals of rice, 2,800 dry food packets and 2,000 mosquito nets have already reached affected families. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate accompanied by Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav, visited both the breach site and relief camps. Meetings were held in Manikchak and Kaliachak-III to review ground-level operations, while Ratua-I was assessed the previous night.

Singhania stated: “The breach has caused significant water ingress spedily, but our teams are working on a war footing. We are committed to safeguarding every life and ensuring that relief materials and essential services reach everyone in need.” With water levels still high and further rainfall forecast, the administration is all set to continue rescue, repair and relief operations until the situation is brought under control.

Sabitri Mitra, MLA Manikchak, said: “New areas are being flooded with the Kalindri River also getting fierce. The situation may worsen. We must put all efforts to stop Ganga mixing with Fulhar to save large scale damage in future.”