Fulhar River erosion: Villages at risk as over 600 metre of riverbank cracks

Malda: With the onset of monsoon, the Fulhar River has started wreaking havoc along its banks in Mathurapur-Shankartola under Manikchak Block, Malda. Erosion has been reported, with cracks stretching over 600 metres and the riverbank now eroding just 50 metres from the protective embankment.

Residents of Mathurapur’s Pathanapara are the most terrified, fearing that their homes and lands may soon be swallowed by the advancing waters. Monday night’s erosion was particularly severe, collapsing large chunks of the riverbank and washing away embankment stones. Locals claim the erosion, which began mildly two weeks ago, has now turned into a serious threat.

“The situation is very bad and worrisome,” said Sheikh Moinuddin, a resident of Pathanapara. “If the erosion continues like this, the embankment will collapse and the entire area, including Mathurapur and parts of Manikchak, will be flooded. We are reliving last year’s trauma. No real anti-erosion work has been done since then.”

Sheikh Ataul echoed similar concerns. “Last year, irrigation officials came, measured the site and made promises but nothing happened after that. We feel neglected and ignored.”

Locals blame the lack of preventive measures and demand immediate, permanent intervention. With the river now eating into vast portions of farmland and the water level temporarily receding, many fear the erosion will worsen drastically with heavier rainfall in the coming days.

Around 20 to 25 villages in the Mathurapur region are at risk of being submerged if the embankment fails. The fear has led to sleepless nights for many families living close to the riverbank.

Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania acknowledged the situation. “Along with Ratua and Bhaluka, temporary anti-erosion work has begun in Manikchak as well. The state government is making all efforts to control the erosion. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared for long-term, permanent protection.”

However, locals insist that promises must now translate into visible action on the ground, warning that any further delay could turn the situation catastrophic.

As the Fulhar continues to roar through Mathurapur, time is quickly running out for thousands who live in fear of belongings being washed away.