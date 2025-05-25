Fulbari: ‘Residents now avoiding India-B’desh retreat ceremony’

Siliguri: The lively and patriotic retreat ceremony at the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari, which once drew large crowds, is nowadays witnessing nearly empty galleries as residents are staying away from the event in protest against recent anti-India remarks and social media trolling allegedly originating from Bangladesh.

The retreat, modelled after the famous Wagah border ceremony, takes place twice a week — on Tuesdays and Saturdays — at the Zero Point of the Fulbari border. It features synchronised military drills and the ceremonial lowering of the national flags of both nations, typically accompanied by chants of “Jai Hind,” “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” from enthusiastic spectators. For years, it served as a symbol of discipline, nationalism and neighbourly peace.

However, that spirit appears to be waning. According to locals, social media comments made by Bangladeshi users mocking India on various issues have provoked widespread resentment.

As a result, many residents of Siliguri and the surrounding areas have chosen to stay away from the ceremony. “I’ve seen the retreat many times — it’s beautiful to watch.

But the way Bangladesh has insulted our country, I can’t bring myself to attend anymore. It makes me angry just to see their flag,” said Sujay Ghosh, a local resident.

Echoing his sentiment, Sanjib Majumdar said: “What’s the point of entertaining people who don’t respect India? I won’t attend the retreat again.”

While the retreat is still being held as scheduled, Border Security Force (BSF) officials confirmed that they will follow protocol and continue the event unless officially ordered to suspend it. Though the ceremony was once a unifying event celebrating cross-border harmony, the current tensions have cast a shadow over its intent.

Whether the situation will improve or lead to a more formal cancellation remains uncertain.