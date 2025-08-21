Fulbari: Prime accused of Trinamool leader’s murder in Bankura arrested

Siliguri: The New Jalpaiguri police have arrested the prime accused in the murder of Bankura Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sekender Khan. The accused, identified as Bapi Khan, was arrested on Tuesday night from Fulbari, Siliguri.

According to police sources, he had been absconding since the murder and was hiding in Fulbari. Acting on a tip-off from a secret source, a team from New Jalpaiguri Police Station (NJP) conducted a late-night raid in the area and arrested him.

According to reports, Sekender Khan, an influential Trinamool leader and responsible for election management, was shot dead while returning home from the market on August 3 in Sonamukhi’s Chakai area. As per routine, he had spent the evening chatting with acquaintances. Around nightfall, assailants on a motorcycle fired three shots, hitting him in the head and back. He died on the spot.

Police launched an extensive search in the area and arrested two accused. The accused, identified as Ibrahim Sheikh and Khasim Sheikh, are the sons of former local booth president Nasim Sheikh. Sources said Khan and Nasim Sheikh had clashed months ago over the construction of a drain. Following the incident, Nasim Sheikh and his family reportedly left the area.

During interrogation of the two arrested, police learned about Bapi Khan’s involvement and launched a search for him. Later, Bankura police traced him to Siliguri and informed the New Jalpaiguri police, who subsequently arrested him.

On Wednesday, he was produced in the Jalpaiguri Court and will be taken to Bankura on transit remand.