From yellow taxis to e-bikes, BGBS drives green mobility

Kolkata: The state Transport Department secured two investment commitments to modernise Kolkata’s iconic Yellow Taxis and introduce electric bike services during BGBS.

Three MoUs were signed with Antara Cruises, BiGo Electric Bike and N A Mobility, two of which focus on clean mobility.

NA Mobility has pledged Rs 100 crore this year, with a total investment of Rs 250 crore by 2027, to upgrade the city’s traditional Yellow Taxis with cleaner fuel alternatives. The company plans to roll out 3,000 CNG-powered yellow taxis by 2027, with the first 200 cabs launching by mid-2025.

BiGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility service, has announced a significant investment of Rs 375 crore by 2026, starting with Rs 50 crore this year, to introduce sustainable, business-first transport and mobility solutions in the state. The project is expected to create 3,000 jobs in its first year and expand to 25,000 jobs by 2026.

BiGo’s founders expressed gratitude to the state government for its support. Antara Cruises, which has already invested Rs 200 crore in the state, plans an additional Rs 800 crore investment over the next five years.

This investment will primarily be used for shipbuilding at the Kolkata shipyard, using domestic methods. With 70-80 per cent of the workforce being local, this will boost the regional economy.

The state Transport Department anticipates investments of up to Rs 1,500 crore in cruise services, electric bikes, Yellow Taxis and bike-taxis for women over the coming years.