From waste to wealth: Road built by mixing plastic pieces with bitumen

kolkata: At a time when the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department is laying special emphasis on road construction using plastic waste, the zilla parishad (ZP) in East Burdwan has ushered in an innovation by making a road under Raina II block by mixing blue plastic pieces with bitumen.



“It is perhaps for the first time in the country, when a road has been made by mixing blue plastic pieces with bitumen. The 320m road stretching from Eklakshmi toll plaza to Rautara Bridge under Uchalan Gram Panchayat has entailed an expenditure of Rs 22.94 lakh. In the ongoing financial year, we will take up more roads by using this technique,” Shampa Dhara, Sabhadhipati, East Burdwan ZP said.

Dhara said that this method make the roads durable as neither rain nor heat of the sun can penetrate the plastic cover on the road.

The 740 metre road under Bohar II Gram Panchayat in Memari Block II has also been recently made with plastic waste, but there is a difference in the method. In the case of blue road, plastic pieces are mixed with bitumen while in other roads bitumen, stone chips and plastic waste are mixed.

“We get a lot of plastic waste through our door-to-door collection which is an intrinsic part of solid waste management. We are leaving no stone unturned for putting such plastic waste into fruitful use,” Dhara added.

The National Green Tribunal in April 2019 had sent directives to the state governments’ for taking measures for effective management of solid waste and plastic waste. The Indian Road Congress has recommended the use of plastic waste in road construction. Since then, some short roads have been constructed particularly in East and West Burdwan districts by using plastic waste.

“Water is the main enemy of bitumen and hence road conditions deteriorate during the monsoon. However, the Indian Road Congress’ research has revealed that use of plastic waste ensures durability of roads. So, we have laid special emphasis on making roads with plastic in all districts,”a senior official of state P& RD department said.

In Bansra and Egra area under Raniganj block in West Burdwan roads are being constructed by using plastic waste.