From victory over Left to battling new oppressors

Kolkata: As Bengal went to the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday to determine who will form the government at the Centre, the Mamata Banerjee government completed 13 years in office. Banerjee steered it to a massive victory in the state, throwing out the over-three-decade-old CPI(M)-led Left Front on May 13, 2011.

Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) routed the communists, who had been in power since 1977. Banerjee assumed power in Bengal with a landslide win. She had bagged 227 out of the 294

Assembly seats. Trinamool Congress on Monday in a post on X said: “MAY 13: HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF! On May 13, 2011, Bengal emerged victorious by putting an end to the tyranny of the brutal Left regime. Today, 13 years later, the people are queueing outside polling booths to defeat another set of oppressors from Delhi. History will repeat itself!” After coming to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took up several social and developmental projects and over 90 per cent of the state’s population have benefited through the projects like Lakhsmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Sabuj Sathi, Yuvashree, Rupashree, Kanyashree, Manabik, Samabyathi, Khadya Sathi and Shikhashree.

It was on May 27, 2016 when Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time. Banerjee formed the government for the third consecutive term in May 2021. TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while BJP won 77 seats.