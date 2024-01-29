From traffic victim to helping survivors, Malati’s journey of resilience is hope for many

Kolkata: Malati Patra’s life took a harrowing turn when, as an 18-year-old, she fell victim to human trafficking, a plight plaguing underprivileged youths across states.

Hailing from South 24-Parganas, in 2008, Malati (name changed) was lured by false promises of work and support, only to find herself trapped in the dark alleys of Pune, Maharashtra.

After a heated argument with her mother, Malati sought refuge in the false assurances of a stranger at a railway station. Boarding a train that same night, she soon fell unconscious after being drugged. Awakening in an unfamiliar place, Malati realised the grim reality—she had been sold into a life of exploitation and forced into the horrors of prostitution. Despite her desperate pleas for freedom, Malati endured unimaginable torture and threats, her dreams overshadowed by the darkness of her ordeal. Her family’s anguish led to a police complaint, sparking a swift rescue operation in early 2009.

With the aid of organisations like Bandhan Mukti, Malati found her way back to her family, her spirit scarred but unbroken. Supported by her loved ones, she embraced marriage and motherhood, finding solace in her newfound roles. However, Malati’s journey transcends personal triumph. Driven by a deep sense of empathy, she now fights tirelessly to empower fellow survivors and restore their rights.

As a member of ‘ILFAT,’ India’s pioneering Survivor Forum, Malati envisions a society free from the shackles of exploitation. In the face of adversity, Malati Patra’s story stands as a beacon of hope—a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of unwavering determination. Through her advocacy and unwavering resolve, she embodies the essence of courage, inspiring change and paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.