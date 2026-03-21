From tea garden to Assembly gates: Reena Toppo’s political ascent

Siliguri: Rising from the tea gardens to the political forefront, 48-year-old Reena Toppo Ekka’s journey in securing a ticket as a candidate for the Phansidewa Assembly Constituency reflects a life shaped by struggle, resilience, and grassroots activism. Fielded by the Trinamool Congress she represents a candidate deeply rooted in the realities of the region’s tea garden communities.



Hailing from a tea garden worker’s family in Kamala Tea Garden under the Phansidewa block, Ekka began working in tea gardens from her school life to support her family financially. Even after her marriage, she continued working as a daily wage worker in tea gardens, experiencing firsthand the hardships faced by workers in the sector.

A turning point in her life came after the untimely death of her father, who fell into a river in the tea garden area—an incident she attributes to the lack of proper infrastructure and safety measures. The tragedy motivated her to step into public life with a mission to improve basic facilities in such vulnerable regions.

Ekka began her political journey by joining the TMC and contesting in the Panchayat elections. In 2004, she was elected as a member of the Ghoshpukur Gram Panchayat. Despite becoming a Panchayat member, she continued working in tea gardens till 2006.

Her commitment to social work expanded when she became a Gram Panchayat Resource Person (GPRP), focusing on empowering women through self-help groups. By 2019, she had facilitated the formation of 465 such groups, significantly benefiting women, particularly those from tea garden areas. She also served as a Customer Service Point (CSP) operator with Gramin Bank.

In 2022, Ekka was elected as the Sabhapati of the Phansidewa Panchayat Samity, a role in which she continues to work on developmental issues affecting rural and tea

garden populations.

Reflecting on her journey, Ekka said: “I have always wanted to work for society because I have faced the same struggles as others. There were times when I carried my children on my shoulders while working in the tea gardens. Life was difficult, but it strengthened my resolve.”

Confident about her prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, she has outlined key priorities if elected. These include addressing issues faced by tea garden workers in withdrawing their Provident Fund (PF), resolving Aadhaar-related complications, improving infrastructure, and transforming tea gardens into model units. She also emphasised the need to develop schools and ICDS centres across the block.

“I hope the people will support me and give me the opportunity to serve them on a larger platform. I want to be their voice in the Legislative Assembly,” she added.