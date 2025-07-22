From streets to ballots: TMC’s ground support signals 2026 surge

Kolkata: The enthusiasm of party workers and the strong presence of youth and women supporters made Trinamool Congress’ July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally not only a massive show of strength, but also potentially a launchpad for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Women, who have been key to Mamata Banerjee’s electoral victories in past elections, arrived from across the state, many carrying graffiti, placards reading “Bangali Pradhan Mantri Chai” (We want a Bengali Prime Minister), and replicas of the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ pitcher — a symbol of one of the government’s most popular welfare schemes.

In a striking display of devotion, a woman Trinamool worker and a weaver from Nabadwip in Nadia, arrived at the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally dressed as Mamata Banerjee herself.

Clad in a white saree, rubber chappals, and the signature no-frills look of the TMC supremo, Sangeeta Samanta turned heads as she rode into Dharmatala in a hoodless jeep, drawing cheers and curious glances from onlookers.

“I’ve come with a message of unity,” she declared, her presence turning symbolic of the deep connection Mamata Banerjee shares with

grassroots supporters. Many Trinamool leaders remarked that the sheer spontaneity and energy in the supporters’ body language at the rally “said it all” about the likely outcome of next year’s Assembly elections. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee echoed this sentiment during her speech, declaring that the city had witnessed an unprecedented gathering this year — the largest turnout the Martyrs’ Day rally has ever seen.

The massive turnout of women at the rally was largely credited to the Mamata Banerjee government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which has played a key role in the socio-economic upliftment of women across the state.A senior Trinamool Congress leader noted that recent electoral victories have clearly shown the decisive influence of the women vote bank.

“Monday’s rally reaffirmed that women continue to stand firmly behind our supremo, Mamata Banerjee,” the leader said.