From soldiers to women freedom fighters: Puja 2025 pays tribute

KOLKATA: From pandals celebrating migrant workers to those highlighting the linguistic movement, Durga Puja themes this year are as varied as a Bengali thali. Among many pandals, one of the most-talked about is Santosh Mitra Square. This year, their patriotic theme, ‘Operation Sindoor,’ salutes the courage of the Indian Armed Forces. Using AI recreations, the pandal brings alive the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the grit of Indian soldiers.

Not far behind, Central Kolkata’s favourite Young Boys Club, in its 56th year, has also chosen to honour the Armed Forces with their own take on ‘Operation Sindoor.’

The immersive pandal, designed by artist Debshankar Mahesh at Young Boys Club, features striking installations that bring the theme to life. Visitors will see lifelike replicas of Indian Army tanks and missiles. The centerpiece of this tribute is the inclusion of two decorated women officers: Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Their replicas stand as powerful symbols of women’s strength and leadership in the military.

Sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera has created the idol of Goddess Durga. While the pandal’s theme is modern and patriotic, the Durga idol itself retains its traditional style, creating a harmonious blend of old and new.

In North Kolkata, Hatibagan Nabin Pally Durga Puja remains one of the city’s most visited pandals. This year, with their theme ‘Amar Desh Amar Durga’, the organisers pay tribute to the women freedom fighters who shaped India’s history. The pandal beautifully blends Bengal’s cultural pride with the courage of these trailblazing women. From Rani Lakshmibai, the legendary Rani of Jhansi and a key figure in the 1857 Rebellion, to Matangini Hazra, one of India’s most iconic nationalists, the display is a stirring celebration of women’s bravery and empowerment. Interestingly, the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is also celebrating the theme ‘Shakti Sagar, a tribute to the divine feminine and the eternal protector”. The Puja was inaugurated by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

“In the 57th year, our theme, Shakti Sagar, is not just an artistic creation. It is our collective prayer for strength, harmony and environmental responsibility. We dedicate this celebration to the divine feminine and to the preservation of our planet, reminding everyone that worship is incomplete without protecting nature,” said Surendra Kr. Sharma, general secretary of the Puja committee.