From social themes to Opera House, this Puja set to leave revellers spellbound

Kolkata: Amid the celebratory mood for Durga Puja, the committees organising Puja in the city have taken up the platform to promote inclusivity, create social awareness and at the same time make revellers gaze in awe at the extravagant pandals.



In a similar tone, Samaj Sebi Sangha has decided to invite acid attack survivors from various parts of the state as “special guests” for their “Sindoor Khela” celebration.

The Durga Puja committee in South Kolkata aims to bring smiles and hope in the lives of acid attack survivors by inviting them to celebrate ‘Sindoor Khela.’ According to a representative of the club, in the past acid attack survivors had to suffer in the hands of the society but as times changed and the society became more inclusive. ‘Sindoor Khela’ is also about celebrating womanhood and women’s power to protect. The club representatives said that these survivors have fought a greater battle alone.

Meanwhile, the Sodepur Burmahshell Dakshinpally Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee has decided to set up the Opera House of Paris as a theme for their pandal.

According to club organisers, the pandal has been decorated keeping in mind that those who are unable to travel to Paris can get a glimpse of the Opera House once they enter the pandal. A senior organiser of the club said: “On entering the pandal if one looks at its roof, they can see the artistic design that is there at the Opera House in Paris. The walls of the pandal have been embellished with gothic style art and architecture.”

The opera was constructed in what Charles Garnier (1825–1898) is said to have told the Empress Eugenie was “Napoleon III” style. According to organisers, on each day some cultural programmes have been organised In the last two days after its opening, they have seen a huge footfall.

Organisers said that the pandal has been applauded by many international tourists and this year they have also decided to keep record of the statement of a few visitors who loved

the pandal.