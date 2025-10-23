From sandesh to soufflé: Kolkata’s sweet-makers mix old charm with new flavours

Kolkata: As the festival of Bhai Phonta draws near, city sweet shops are buzzing with creativity—blending nostalgia with novelty. From classic ‘chitrakut’ and ‘jol bhora sandesh’ to experimental flavours like tiramisu sandesh and ‘sitafal chamcham’, Kolkata’s confectioners are proving that tradition and innovation can happily coexist on the same platter.

At Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, the balance between heritage and modern flair is on full display. Alongside festive favourites such as Matribhog and Bhai Phonta special ‘jol bhora sandesh’—crafted in larger sizes for especially this occasion—the shop is drawing attention with its inventive offerings like tiramisu sandesh, KitKat sandesh and ‘nolen gurer soufflé sandesh’. The traditional sweets start at Rs 30, while the contemporary creations are priced from Rs 50 upwards. Meanwhile, Gupta Brothers is embracing a spirit of experimentation that extends beyond sweets.

Their festive menu features ‘sitafal chamcham’ and ‘chhupa rustam’, along with a range of innovative savouries such as chinese samosa, damru samosa, potli samosa and even mini pizzas. To make gifting easier, they’ve introduced festive combos aptly named “Box of Happiness”, bringing together a medley of sweets and snacks. On the other hand, the century-old Girish Ch. Dey & Nakur Ch. Nandy continues to stand firmly by its legacy. “We don’t create special sweets just for the occasion—our focus remains on tradition,” said Partha Nandy of Nakur. “However, this year’s sales have already picked up since yesterday and are higher than last year.”

The iconic establishment has added subtle innovations like anjeer sandesh and kulfi sandesh, with new flavours—mango, strawberry and blueberry—joining the classic gur and kesar versions. Prices range between Rs 25 and Rs 65.

As festive demand surges, Kolkata’s sweet shops are not just satisfying sweet cravings—they’re also redefining how the city celebrates its timeless love affair with mishti, where the old and new blend as smoothly as sugar and milk.