From river pollution to empowerment of women, pujas to woo pandal hoppers

Kolkata: Touching on issues of river pollution to women empowerment and preserving the essence of North Kolkata amidst the challenge of rapid urbanisation, three well known community pujas in the city will be wooing pandal hoppers through their unique themes.

Chetla Agrani Club, whose Puja is patronised by Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim, has shown the different ways rivers get polluted and the attempts made to curb the pollution. Industrial pollution and sewerage channels flowing into the river were shown as ways rivers get polluted.

The river’s journey from the source and how it gets gradually polluted while flowing alongside human habitat is portrayed along with the colour change from white to blackish. Temples resembling that of Benares, Kalighat etc. situated beside river have also been created for adding to the décor of the pandal,

“On entering the pandal, one will get a feel that the God exists in human beings and this is what is being worshipped here,” said Subrata Banerjee who has conceived the theme of Chetla. Banerjee has also been instrumental in churning out the idea of women empowerment through the Puja of Baghajatin Tarun Sangha. The pandal is a special sculpture work showing a fist with faces of women on it. Women from different professions such as players, journalists, etc. have been shown.

“The determination of women to rise to the top is depicted through the ‘Icchedana’ (wings of desire) theme. As you enter the pandal you will witness doors and windows like an arch with hands holding weapons sticking out. The idea is that Devi Durga exists in women of every household. Colourful hot air balloons have been extensively used in the décor with pictures of great women like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Sarojini Naidu, Matangini Hazra to create a feeling how these women have battled odds to achieve fame. The struggle of today’s women to rise to stardom is still prevalent though it may be more than the historical figures,” Banerjee said. Eco friendly materials, predominantly sarees of women, have been used extensively.

Hatibagan Sarbojanin has attempted to churn out the essence of north Kolkata through trams, bicycles, old buildings along with their typical doors and windows whose existence is threatened in the wake of rapid urbanisation.

“Our theme this year is ‘Prokoron’ (Change) which is being etched out by artist Susanta Shibani Paul. We are not against real estate development which we cannot avoid. But we want to remind the people that the essence of north Kolkata should not be forgotten,” said Saswata Bose of Hatibagan Sarbojanin.