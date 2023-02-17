From real to reels: Koneenica, TMC’s Santanu Sen shoot Bengali film on Kanyashree scheme

kolkata: Come April 2023, a Bengali film on Kanyashree, the scheme launched by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will hit the theatres. Starring Koneenica Banerjee and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen, the film is directed by Ujjwal Mitra.



While Koneenica plays Maya Chattopadhyay, a character inspired by Banerjee, Sen is seen in the role of DGP of West Bengal. If everything goes according to schedule, the film will be released around the Panchayat elections in Bengal.

From the Singur movement, Banerjee becoming West Bengal’s first woman CM to the success of Kanyashree, a conditional cash transfer scheme, which helps the education of girls in the state, the Bengali film will cover several aspects of Banerjee and her struggle.

Koneenica informed Millennium Post that she is not trying to ‘copy’ the CM. “This film is inspired by Didi’s life but it’s not a biopic. The film mostly revolves around Kanyashree and how the scheme has helped girls, especially those who hail from economically backward families to pursue their studies. I am following the script,” she said.

TMC’s Sen had acted in plays before but this is the first time that he will be playing a cop on the big screen.

“This is my debut on the silver screen and I am enjoying shooting for the film,” said the TMC MP.