From May 13 mandate to May 20 oath in 2011: Mamata marks 14 years as Bengal CM

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee completed 14 years in office on May 13, marking the anniversary of the historic 2011 mandate when Bengal overwhelmingly elected the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader for the first time, ushering in a new era of development and growth.

Banerjee was elected as the first woman Chief Minister of Bengal for the first time in May 20111. The election results were out on May 13 while Banerjee was sworn-in as the first woman Chief Minister of the state on May 20. The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to the people of Bengal for their help in forming the “Maa, Mati, Manush” government.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “13th May is a date etched in golden letters in the pages of history. It marks the dawn of a new era with the formation of the Ma, Mati, Manush Sarkaar under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial. On this historic day, we extend our deepest gratitude to the people of Bengal.”

The ruling party in the state on social media claimed that under the current government, the state witnessed the “dawn” of a progressive, people centric government. “With this clarion call, Smt. @MamataOfficial rose to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left Front misrule. On this day, Bengal witnessed the dawn of a progressive, people-centric, development-driven government. We salute our Ma, Mati, Manush,” Trinamool Congress posted on X.

Calling the Chief Minister Banerjee, a rare balance of “strength and sensitivity”, the Trinamool Congress said that even after running her government for 14 years, Banerjee is still a favourite choice of the people. Remembering May 13 in 2011, the Trinamool Congress also added in social media: “On this day in 2011, Smt. @MamataOfficial was elected as the first woman CM of Bengal. Fourteen years on, she reigns not only by the mandate of the people but in their hearts. Fearless yet compassionate, fiery yet empathetic, she embodies a rare balance of strength & sensitivity.”

“13th May is a reminder of what Bengal can achieve when people rise with purpose. In 2011, under Smt. @MamataOfficial’s leadership, Bengal rejected decades of neglect and chose dignity, rights, and empowerment. The journey continues,” Trinamool further posted. Meanwhile, state Assembly elections will be held next year.