From Madhyamik halls to national track: Malda athlete makes history

MALDA: While most Class X students remain confined to books during the Madhyamik examinations, 16-year-old Shantipriya Pahari from Malda is juggling her studies with intense athletic training. The young athlete has created history by becoming the only tribal sportsperson from Malda district to be selected for the Khelo India National Tribal Games this year.

Shantipriya will compete in the 100-metre hurdles at the national-level event scheduled to be held on February 14 and 15 at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Despite the pressure of ongoing board examinations, she continues her daily practice sessions with determination.

“My dream is to play for the country. That is why I am preparing myself seriously. Even during exams, I come to the ground for practice.

After my exams end, I have to leave immediately for the national competition,”

Shantipriya said. A student of Malda Railway High School, Shantipriya is regarded as one of the district’s most promising young athletes.

Apart from hurdles, she has also shown strong performances in sprint events, long jump, and shot put.

Representing the Malda District Sports Association, she earned her place in the national competition after an impressive show at the state level and subsequent selection trials. Shantipriya hails from Narsingha Kuppa in Ward No. 23 of Malda town. Her father, Milan Pahari, works as a daily wage labourer, and the family struggles financially. Yet, lack of resources has not dampened her ambition.

“She practises on her own. We cannot afford advanced coaching because of money problems. Still, seeing my daughter get such an opportunity makes us very happy,” her father said.

Her coach Asit Pal expressed optimism, saying: “Shantipriya is another emerging talent from Malda. This is the first time a tribal athlete from the district has qualified for the National Tribal Games. We are hopeful she will perform well.”

Having already competed twice at the national level, Shantipriya now aims to leave her mark on an even bigger stage—while proving that dedication can overcome every barrier.