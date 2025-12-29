From Jan 2 Abhishek to launch statewide campaign to protect legitimate voters

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to launch a 21-day campaign from January 2 to 22 to make sure that not a single legitimate voter’s name is struck off the final electoral rolls.

Banerjee will start the campaign from South 24-Parganas’s Baruipur on January 2, and he will then move to Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on January 3.

The Diamond Harbour MP is also expected to visit Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, Hooghly, and other districts, including Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kanthi, Bongaon, and Ranaghat. He is scheduled to conclude the campaign on January 22 in Hooghly.

During a Press conference on Saturday, Banerjee stated that he will be on the streets from January 2 and stand among the people to ensure that the names of no legitimate voters are removed from the electoral rolls.

“From January 2, I will be on the streets to fight repeated harassment and torture of Bengalis by BJP. This campaign will focus on how Bengal wil continue to thrive despite the Centre’s torture of Bengalis. On January 3, I will be in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar to hold a meeting with tea garden workers,” Banerjee had said on Saturday. He also launched a new slogan, “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla”.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, her party’s national general secretary Abhishek on Sunday updated their cover photo on social media, sending across the slogan “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla”.

The cover picture carries the photographs of both Mamata and Abhishek. Even the ruling Trinamool Congress changed its cover photo and uploaded the same message with the photographs of the two leaders.

Abhishek, last Friday, launched a month-long programme with around 1,800 ‘influencers’ in the state identified by the party.