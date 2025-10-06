From horse-drawn to Volvo: Bus Jatra 3.0 to celebrate 195 yrs of city buses

Kolkata: Kolkata’s buses—the city’s ever-rumbling lifeline that has carried generations across its sprawling streets—are set to take the spotlight once again. On Tuesday, October 7, the third edition of Bus Jatra will roll out to mark 195 years of the city’s bus services, celebrating a heritage that began with a horse-drawn bus between Kolkata and Dharmatala in 1830.

The event is organised by Kolkata Bus-o-pedia, a registered organisation of bus lovers, in collaboration with City Suburban Bus Service and All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity.

This year’s edition promises a nostalgic yet forward-looking celebration, featuring four buses symbolising the evolution of Kolkata’s public transport. Among the participating vehicles will be a Barasat–Howrah L238 route bus, the only remaining private limited-stop service connecting Kolkata and the last to operate with two conductors and two gates; a Route 63 bus running between Domjur and Howrah; a CNG-powered WBTC (West Bengal Transport Corporation) bus representing the state government’s ongoing shift towards cleaner fuels; and a gleaming WBTC Volvo 9600 luxury coach, the latest addition to the government’s premium fleet.

The bus rally will flag off at 12.30 pm from near Howrah Maidan Metro station, passing through Howrah Station, Burrabazar, BBD Bagh, Esplanade and Park Street, before reaching Rabindra Sadan for a special exhibition. After the showcase, the convoy will return to Howrah Maidan in the evening. A major attraction this year will be the “Exhibition on Wheels”, curated inside the L238 bus by renowned transport memorabilia collector Souvik Roy. The exhibit will feature a rare collection—from fragile 10-paise tickets and old cardboard tickets to vintage bus photographs and miniature models of buses—transforming the bus interior into a “moving museum”.

“The aim of Bus Jatra is to rekindle public interest in buses and highlight their role as a sustainable and accessible mode of transport,” said Aniket Banerjee, General Secretary of Kolkata Bus-o-pedia. “Today, as we stand at the threshold of 200 years of bus transport in the city, this year’s event brings a true pan-Bengal flavour — from vintage routes to new-generation Volvos. Anyone can hop aboard these rides free-of-cost.”

Previous editions of Bus Jatra have celebrated milestones such as 100 years of Howrah’s Route 52 and the last operational wooden bus of Howrah and Kolkata, belonging to Route 56. The second edition spotlighted defunct routes in Salt Lake and New Town. This year, the focus shifts firmly to Kolkata itself — celebrating the city’s deep connection with its buses and their lasting legacy.