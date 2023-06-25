From home to the street: ‘Saas-Bahu’ poll battle keeps Balurghat on the toes

BALURGHAT: Balurgat will not have to wait for their favourite “Saas-Bahu” television serials anymore. From the house, the age-old battle between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law has come right out on the streets with two rival political outfits fielding the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law for the forthcoming Panchayat polls. Promises of a spicy, pitched battle have left Balurghat on its toes.



The ring is set in Hili block’s Agra village, where Lakshmi Soren, the mother-in-law, will take on the daughter-in-law Mamani Murmu.

While Mamani has been fielded by the Trinamool Congress, Lakshmi will be representing the BJP camp. Interestingly both live in the same house.

Not allowing an inch of space to the other, the two candidates have already started campaigning.

Confident about her victory, Mamani stated: “There are no second opinions about this, I will emerge victorious in the poll battle. I am an ardent follower of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. She has undertaken a plethora of social welfare schemes for rural people and particularly for underprivileged women. Lakshmir Bhandar, Widow Pension and Kanyashree are three of such schemes from which needy women and girl students have enormously benefitted. During my campaign, I have been receiving positive responses from the women and young female voters due to these welfare schemes.” Commenting on her mother-in-law, Mamani said,” I have no personal enmity with her.”

Not to be left behind, Lakshmi Soren, has focused on door-to-door campaigns. She said: “Trinamool Congress was in power in this area in the past. The area did not develop much during the tenure of TMC. If I win the election, I will definitely work for the people of the village.” However, she was quick to add: “Election fights will never create a rift in family relations.” As for the people of Balurghat, it is a patient wait for the nail-biting finish.