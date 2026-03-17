From gas office queues to street protests, citizens voice LPG crisis

Kolkata: From people rallying on the streets of Kolkata to those standing in long queues outside gas offices, citizens are holding the Union government accountable for the ongoing LPG crisis.



On Monday, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took to the streets to protest against the issue.

Thousands of supporters joined her and voiced their anger over the rising price of LPG cylinders and the extended gap between the booking of two cylinders.

During the rally, which marched from College Square to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata, thousands walked holding placards, cut-outs and posters of LPG cylinders bearing slogans such as “Gas loot, BJP jhoot.”

Debasish Dey, a farmer from West Midnapore, who participated in the rally, said: “It is nearly impossible for people like us to buy cylinders at the increased price. I have five mouths to feed—how can I afford the cost of a cylinder?”

Minati Dolui, a housewife who joined the rally, also expressed concern over the extended booking period.

“For us this new crisis has brought another headache. Why was there no proper plan to tackle such a situation?” she asked.

Rangan Pramanik, a college student from Habra, said: “The BJP is nothing but trouble-makers. Didi will win by a huge margin this time again.”

Outside the rally, similar frustration was visible in front of local gas offices. At a crowded queue outside a gas agency in the Tollygunge area,

Soumen Maity, a retired government employee, said: “It is difficult for elderly people like us to understand e-KYC and other technological procedures. This is sheer harassment caused by their short-sightedness.”

Another woman from Panihati who runs a cloud kitchen said the crisis was already affecting small businesses.

“We have had to shorten our menu, and if the situation continues we may have to shut down our business. The Union government must take immediate steps,” she said.

Though the Union government has assured that there is no reason to panic over domestic LPG supply, the reality faced by ordinary citizens appears starkly different-something reflected in the long queues outside gas offices and the massive turnout at the protest rally.