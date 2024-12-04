From duty to dream: Maniktala’s OC debuts 2 short films at 30th KIFF

Kolkata: Two short films, one directed by and the other with screenplay and dialogues conceived by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maniktala Police Station, will be showcased on the opening day (Thursday) of the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival 2024. Both films will be screened at Nandan III.

Debasis Datta’s passion for filmmaking, despite lacking formal training, blossomed from his deep affection for the City of Joy, nurtured during his tenure at various police stations across Kolkata.

Never in his wildest dreams did Datta imagine that the films he crafted during the brief moments of respite in his demanding role as a police officer would bring him such prestigious recognition.

The film ‘Kalikatha Kolikata’ (34 min) is inspired by the 1967 film ‘Antony Firengee’ in which Uttam Kumar played the lead role.

The film follows the journey of a foreign woman who arrives in Kolkata in search of her ancestral roots. Although she is unable to trace her forefather, she forms a deep connection with a cab driver and his family in the city, often hailed as a “city of love and hospitality.” Datta penned the screenplay and dialogue for this short film, which was directed by Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh.

The second film, ‘1947 – Onno Gaaner Bhor’ (31 minutes), has been helmed by Datta, who not only directed it but also wove the story, screenplay and dialogue.

The film portrays the inspiring journey of a man rising above trials and tribulations from the brink of despair. It revolves around a humble Bengali family — a father, his daughter and his physically challenged son — who endure relentless harassment.

Yet, they triumph over adversity, embodying the indomitable spirit of ‘Bangaliana’, intrinsically tied to the soul of Kolkata, proving that this essence cannot be extinguished, no matter the odds.

Both films were made when Datta was the in-charge of Burtolla Police Station in North Kolkata.