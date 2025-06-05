From drought to dignity: Women lead a springshed revival movement in Kalimpong

Kalimpong: In the fragile landscape of the Eastern Himalayas, where mountain springs have long served as lifelines for communities, a quiet revolution is underway. Faced with the alarming depletion of these vital water sources due to climate change, unplanned development and ecological degradation, a community-led initiative is breathing new life into the hills — one spring at a time.

“We used to suffer from acute water shortage which was adversely affecting our quality of life and livelihood. There was hardly any water for drinking, let alone irrigation. We decided not to sit idle but to do something about it. The villagers, especially the Self-Help-Groups (SHG) got together and held a series of meetings. Aided by the district administration and Prasari, we went about getting things back on track,” stated Duempandi Lepcha, Supervisor, Gitdabling Pochok Springshed Committee while talking to Millennium Post. Around 200 households are already reaping the benefits. At the forefront of the movement is PRASARI, a grassroots organisation working in Bengal’s Himalayan region. Partnering with women’s institutions across seven Gram Panchayats in Kalimpong, PRASARI has launched a comprehensive springshed management initiative aimed at protecting and rejuvenating drying springs. “The movement started in December 2023. We were provided scientific training in ways and means to recharge the water table. 20 springs were earmarked. We were taught how to rejuvenate the springs, collect data, study the contours of the recharge area, plantation of indigenous plants and trenching. At present we are getting ample water from around 5 to 6 springs. Once all the 20 springs are recharged, water scarcity will become a thing of the past,” added Lepcha. Recently this Springshed Committee received the State Biodiversity Award 2025 in Kolkata. “Now the Dhara rejuvenation work is being taken up at district level along with all Gram Panchayats. NGO Prasari is providing technical support for the implementation. This is aimed at two to three years of intensive working and rejuvenating all Dharas of the District within 4 to 5 years,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong. “This is not just about ‘Dharas. This is a women and SHG-led journey from drought to dignity — a journey to quality of life through the rejuvenation of our lifeline springs. At the heart of the effort lies a powerful combination of science, community ownership and ecological harmony. Local Self-Help Group (SHG) members are identifying recharge zones using scientific mapping and implementing water conservation techniques like contour bunds, trenches and plantations using native Himalayan species such as Chilouni, Lampate and Panisaans,” stated Raj Kumar Das, team leader, PRASARI. So far, 107 springs are under active rejuvenation across the seven Gram Panchayats, with women leading every step of the process. “This community-driven springshed model in Kalimpong shows the way toward sustained and sufficient water in the Himalayan zone. Collectively with government support, we can scale this model to address water issues across the hills. If we save the springs, we can save the Himalayas,” added Das.