From Digha to Hills, hot spots packed as tourists head out for long weekend

Kolkata: Besides the Kolkatans, the people in the districts also immersed in the festive mood on Christmas with all the tourist destinations in the state, including Digha, Mandarmani, Shantiniketan, Mukutmanipur, Purulia, and Bishnupur witnessing heavy footfall.



A large number of people are also visiting Darjeeling and Dooars in North Bengal in this festive season with the New Year celebration around the corner. Digha, one of the favourite tourist destinations in Bengal, has once again come up with several attractions for the people visiting the place during Christmas and to celebrate the new year. After being given a new look to the beach town by the Mamata Banerjee government, Digha has now become the centre of attraction. With a continuous three-day-long holiday from Saturday, people have got an opportunity to visit the places like Digha during Christmas and the tourist spot is packed with people this year as well.

“We have planned to come to Digha during Christmas with little kids enjoying the scenic beauty of the sea. The beach town also decked up to welcome all its guests during this festive season,” said Sandip Mukherjee, an IT employee in Kolkata who drove to Digha along with his family last Sunday.

It may be mentioned that after coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken several steps and developed necessary infrastructure at Digha and it has helped in attracting tourists from different parts of the state and country, as well as from abroad. The other tourist spots including Mukutmanipur, Bishnupur, Murshidabad witnessed many tourists on the occasion of Christmas. All these district administrations have already beefed up the security arrangements in the tourist places ahead of Christmas.

According to local people, the turnout in Digha next weekend will be the same when people will be visiting the place to celebrate the New Year. The state government has also engaged more buses to operate from different places to Digha as it was considered by officials that a large number of people will turn up at Digha during New Year and there will be similar arrangements during that time as well.

The security arrangements in Digha beach and also in all the tourist places across the state have been tightened up to ensure safety and security of tourists. Additional policemen were deployed and they had been keeping a close watch. In the beach towns, there have been constant announcements through the public addressing system to urge people not to go too far into the sea. The other conventional tourist spots ~ Murshidabad, Shantiniketan, Jhargram etc are also soaked in the spirit of the

Christmas festival.