From darkness to light: ‘Easter is a story of love, sacrifice & redemption’

Kolkata: Easter is a time of renewal, hope and joy. The Easter story reminds us that even in darkness, there’s always a chance for new life and transformation. All over the world, people will be celebrating Easter this spring, with Western Christian churches observing on April 20 and Eastern Orthodox churches celebrating on May 2.

For many, Easter is a time for family gatherings, egg hunts and indulging in sweet treats. But beyond the festivities, the Easter narrative holds a powerful message. “It is a story of love, sacrifice and redemption. The story of Jesus Christ, who gave his life for humanity, is a testament to the enduring power of selflessness and compassion,” said vice-chancellor of St Xavier’s University, Rev Father Dr John Felix Raj (SJ).

The recent loss of his mother still weighs heavily on his heart, but amidst the grief, he draws comfort in the Easter event. “The parallels between her passing and Jesus’ resurrection struck a chord within me. I firmly believe that just as Jesus’ death gave way to new life, my mother’s legacy continues to flourish, inspiring and guiding me and those who knew her. This poignant moment underscored the true essence of Easter: a celebration that transcends festivity, speaking profoundly to the human experience and the complexities of life and death,” he said.

The educationist talks about the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand and other countries and how it has left a trail of destruction and human suffering in its wake. He believes in the face of such tragedy, the Easter message of hope and renewal provides solace and inspiration to those affected. “Just as the resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolises the triumph of life over death and darkness, the resilience and determination of the people in these countries is a beacon of hope in the midst of despair,” he said. The V-C urged all to remember on Easter this year that hope can bloom in the darkest of times.