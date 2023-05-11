‘From Cooch Behar to Birbhum, Abhishek traversed 2K km in 17 days’

Kolkata: With Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee having completed 2,000 km of the Nabajowar campaign, the party believes that it will yield dividends in the upcoming Panchayat elections.



TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that despite barbs from Opposition parties, Abhishek has continued with the campaign undeterred and its impact is apparent from the overwhelming footfall at the public meeting.

He pointed out that the campaign had turned from ‘Nabo Jowar’ to ‘Jana Jowar’.

Debangshu said that the shadow elections could be considered the USP of this campaign since no ruling parties in India have ever dared to conduct such a process ahead of the elections.

He said that several first-world countries have tried such innovative methods from time to time which led to positive results. In India, it is the first time since no other party ever thought of pulling it off so successfully.

It was highlighted that in the past 17 days of the campaign, AITC’s ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ has already covered over 2,000 km across eight districts — from Cooch Behar to Birbhum. The presence of a considerable number of supporters and party workers at Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum proves that the people still, wholeheartedly, support the Trinamool Congress, the party claimed.

For the first time, a ruling political party which is in power for three terms, is conducting a yatra on this scale to connect with the people across 3,343 Gram Panchayats of the state. Up until now, over 1,006 Gram Panchayats have voted in the Adhiveshan, it was highlighted.

Party stated that wherever any issue has emerged, Abhishek has dealt with it in front of the people and not made any attempts to brush it under the carpet.

At the Berhampore Adhiveshan, when booth-level leaders told him they could not vote, he asked them to hand over their choices to him personally in an envelope. In Birbhum recently, after people complained to him about the water crisis, Abhishek assured that 17 tube wells would be set up in each of the 17 booths of the affected Gram Panchayat within a week, it was pointed out.