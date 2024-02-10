From classes VI to VIII, Edu dept mulls to revise syllabus

Kolkata: The Education department is mulling over revision in the syllabus of class VI to VIII. Experts have been asked to submit a report by June, following which the syllabus restructure committee will take action accordingly.



A meeting was held by the syllabus restructure committee recently wherein the decision to revise the syllabus was taken. The syllabus of the mentioned classes were last revised in 2012. “Expert committee has been asked to inform us whether any revisions are required in the current syllabus. Accordingly, steps will be taken,” Udayan Bandyopadhyay, chairman of the Expert Committee of School Education said on Saturday.

The plan is to bring the revised syllabus in effect from the 2025 academic year. The 37-member expert committee includes teachers from universities, colleges and schools.

Recently, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had taken steps on syllabus revision by forming syllabus sub-committees to determine the same.

The Council is planning to bring a change in the syllabus to make it contemporary and properly equip the students of the state so that they fare well in the competitive examinations. The syllabus is being modified after more than a decade.