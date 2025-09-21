From childhood tales to AI: North Kolkata pujas push creative boundaries

Kolkata: From revisiting the childhood worlds of writer Leela Majumdar to confronting the promises and perils of artificial intelligence and questioning long-held superstitions, Durga Puja pandals in north Kolkata this year are straddling nostalgia, technology and social messages.

At Jagat Mukherjee Park, now in its 89th year, the organisers have turned futuristic with the theme Artificial Intelligence: Boon or Curse. Artist Subal Pal has designed the pandal as a time machine, projecting life half a century ahead. Robots, projectors and interactive models trace both the benefits of AI, from healthcare innovations to disaster prediction, and its dangers, such as job loss and surveillance. “AI is the next big leap, but whether it helps or harms society is still uncertain,” said Puja official Dwaipayan Ray. In Pal’s vision, AI itself assumes the role of Mahishasura, with the goddess symbolically slaying its destructive potential.

In contrast, Kashi Bose Lane, celebrating its 88th year, has turned to the works of Leela Majumdar to recreate the pleasures of childhood. Titled Pakdandi, after the writer’s autobiography, the pandal features live enactments of characters from her stories and whimsical kinetic installations, including easy chairs that open and close on their own.

“We wanted to highlight childhood, not just for children but also for adults to relive their own,” explained general secretary Somen Dutta. On Sunday, state minister for women and child development Shashi Panja performed the Chokkhu Daan (the ritual of painting the idol’s eyes) ritual at the pandal.

Telengabagan, in its 60th year, has chosen “Achalayatan” as its theme, taking aim at everyday superstitions. From the belief that a cat crossing the road is inauspicious to symbolic marriages of mangaliks to trees, and even animal sacrifice, the pandal critiques these practices through installations and writings. Visitors can scan barcodes inside the pandal, which, with augmented reality, turn static images into moving visuals on their phones.

“Superstitions have no scientific basis, yet they persist through tradition. Our work questions this stagnation,” said artist Parimal Pal.

Together, the three north Kolkata pujas bring a blend of nostalgia, futuristic speculation and social critique to this year’s festivities.