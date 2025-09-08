‘From bulldozing homes to dreams’: TMC jabs BJP as UP jobseekers turn to Bengal

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday sharpened its attack on the BJP, citing the presence of jobseekers from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Jharkhand at Bengal’s School Service Commission (SSC) examinations as proof of what it called the “failure” of double-engine governments in creating employment.

In a post on X, the TMC wrote: “A student from UP appearing for exams in Bengal tore into the farce of @myogiadityanath’s ‘Bulldozer Sarkar’. His words sting with truth: if the ‘nithalla’ Yogi Govt. created jobs, youth wouldn’t be forced to leave their homes in search of survival. Instead of employment, UP’s students get police batons; instead of a future, they get unemployment queues. This is @BJP4India’s ‘double engine’ – one engine bulldozes homes, the other bulldozes dreams.”

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also joined the offensive. In his own post on X, he said that job seekers from Yogi-ruled UP and other BJP states have come to take Bengal’s SSC exams. “They themselves are saying there are no jobs there, exams get stalled, repeatedly postponed. Did you understand? Here, no one told them only Bengalis can sit for exams. No one harassed or insulted them. Did you understand? Joy Bangla,” he wrote.

The remarks came after candidates from Prayagraj, Gandhinagar and Deoghar were seen at examination centres in Asansol alongside local aspirants. Some even came with children in tow, underscoring the desperation for secure employment.

One candidate from Uttar Pradesh reportedly said: “This is my first time sitting for the SSC exam in Bengal. My subject is Hindi. I’m also appearing in UP. Wherever I get the job, I will go.”

Another candidate added: “In UP, the situation is very bad. Exams don’t happen, and jobs are absent. That’s why I came here.”