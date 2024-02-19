From April 1, Buxa Tiger Reserve to be closed every Thursday

ALIPURDUAR: Starting from April 1, jungle safari and trekking activities will remain closed every Thursday at Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), instead of the previous weekly closure on Tuesdays. Last year, for better management and preservation of the natural habitats for animals in the reserve forests, the State Wildlife department had decided to implement a weekly closure of all tourism activities in BTR starting April 1, 2023. This closure day has now been shifted from Tuesday to Thursday.